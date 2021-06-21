✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view closed out on Sunday night with Bobby Lashley escaping the titular steel structure still the WWE Champion. And just like in his first title match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, it was MVP who played a crucial role in the final moments. MVP first entered the Cell after McIntyre accidentally blasted the initial referee with a steel chair, prompting a second ref to open the cell door and enter. Porter broke up a pinfall after McIntyre hit a Claymore, prompting "The Scottish Warrior" to blast him with a Claymore too.

Late in the match, it looked like McIntyre was finally going to nail another Claymore, but MVP grabbed him by the ankle at the last second. Lashley used the opening to roll up McIntyre for the win. The two-time former WWE Champion can now no longer challenge for the WWE Championship as long as "The All Mighty" holds the gold. Lashley's reign has already eclipsed 100 consecutive days.

McIntyre addressed how he's been in the title picture for son long during a recent interview on Ryan Satin's Out of Character Podcast.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"

Check out the full results from Hell in a Cell below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 18 with the Money in the Bank event in Forth Worth, Texas.