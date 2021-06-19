WWE's Roman Reigns Teases John Cena SummerSlam Match

✖

There's no one bigger in WWE at the moment than Roman Reigns, and the Tribal Chief added to his impressive list of accomplishments by taking down Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match on last night's SmackDown. Before that match even happened though Reigns was dealing with another potential matchup, and this one is against another WWE legend in John Cena. With rumors regarding Cena's return and a possible match against Reigns starting to take hold, Reigns was asked about matching up with Cena again in a new interview with the ACC Network, and he made it clear where he stands on a battle against Cena.

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at, when it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate," Reigns said. "Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”

This comes after a recent interview where Reigns addressed the possibility of Cena returning as well as The Rock's possible return, and the message ways clearly stay in Hollywood or risk getting hurt.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns told SportsNation. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

Cena's return does seem imminent, as he's previously talked about missing the ring and what it would be like to return to a WWE that has established its next big star and the options that opens up, including a possible heel turn.

"I think this is the beginning to showcase the fact that it's possible," Cena told Chris Van Vliet. "Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe... maybe. I don't know."

Do you want to see a rematch between Reigns and Cena? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!