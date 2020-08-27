WWE's Drew McIntyre Gives an Update on Possible Tyson Fury Match and Where He Wants It To Happen

✖

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has elected to call out reigning heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to a pro wrestling match multiple times in previous interviews. "The Scottish Psychopath" recently got a response from "The Gypsy King," but not in the way he expected. Back on Aug. 21 Fury, seemingly out of the blue, posted a video of himself accepting a match with McIntyre by saying, "Drew McIntyre, any time, any place, anywhere buddy. Let's get it on!" In an interview with ComicBook this week McIntyre talked about that unexpected interaction, as well as where he wants the match to take place — a WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

"He called me out, I didn't provoke him," McIntyre said. "So we've been doing this back and forth and he gets it. He's in entertainment himself. That's what sells tickets. He's a boxer but he gets entertainment factor, takes it off of wrestling influences. But if we can make something happen, I want it to be in the right situation. I don't just want him to show up on Raw and suddenly I'm fighting him. Our guys deserve that, everyone who has worked for the title shot deserves that."

Anything to duck the AJ fight, ey? You know where to find me dosser. Let’s make history 🇬🇧 https://t.co/FcECnuVv9E — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 21, 2020

McIntyre then pushed for his pay-per-view idea. WWE has done a number of pay-per-views in the UK before, but he argued that none of them have held much significance since the SummerSlam event back in 1992.

"But I have a dream of making a UK pay-per-view happening. We haven't had one in the UK since SummerSlam '92, of significance. I know it should be happening," McIntyre said. "I don't understand the logistics of it all, but the times have changed. We have the [WWE] Network now, and we had a big show in Australia (Super Show-Down in 2018), for example, which was like six o'clock in the morning or something crazy in America, and it showed on the Network. But if you have a show on a Sunday in the UK around 8 PM, it's three in the afternoon in America on a Sunday, it can absolutely work.

"The fans are so rabid and passionate, especially in London. I know everyone's going to be rabid and passionate we're getting back on the road, there's some kind of normal. But you see what UK are like the day after Mania or whenever we're on the UK tour, they're wild. So I think a UK pay-per-view, if it takes McIntyre and Fury main eventing to make it happen, to get those outside eyes on it, I'm more than happy to do it."

Fury made his in-ring debut for WWE at the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view, where he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out.

