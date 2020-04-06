WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Teases a Match With Tyson Fury

Drew McIntyre closed out Night Two of WrestleMania 36 by beating Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Now that he has finally reached world champion status, McIntyre is already calling out two famous athletes to test their metal against him. The first is former English soccer player Chris Sutton, who traded verbal jabs with McIntyre on Twitter recently. The second, as McIntyre told TalkSport in the UK on Monday morning, is a boxing star WWE fans are familiar with — Tyson Fury.

The reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion beat Braun Strowman via count-out at Crown Jewel back in October and was reportedly planning on making an appearance at WrestleMania prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know Tyson Fury is on the show today as well,” McIntyre said. “I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show. Tell him ‘I saw what you said about me.’ He didn’t care who won the match, he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’. After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.”

Fury then gave his response on Instagram.

McIntyre is booked to appear on tonight’s Monday Night Raw to celebrate his championship win.

