Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg WWE Championship Match Officially Confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre officially accepted Goldberg's challenge for a WWE Championship match during this week's Monday Night Raw. Though the champ was unable to appear due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, he still addressed how last week's Raw ended in a somewhat-confusing promo from the WWE Hall of Famer. Goldberg hit the ring following McIntyre's title defense over Keith Lee, claiming "The Scottish Warrior" didn't respect the legends who were sitting on the entrance ramp to watch the match. In reality, the confusion came from McIntyre being unable to cut a promo about the legends due to the show running late, so in his latest promo he brushed it off as Goldberg knowing nothing about him.

He then pointed out that, despite his many accomplishments, Goldberg has never been WWE Champion. He then accepted his challenge for a match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

This story is developing...