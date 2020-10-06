Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship Match Booked for Hell in a Cell

✖

WWE's 2020 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view officially has its WWE Championship match — Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in the titular steel structure. Orton opened Monday Night Raw this week by recapping his sneak attack on Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair last week, then demanded McIntyre face himself inside Hell in a Cell. McIntyre then kicked his way into the dark room Orton was hiding in and started beating down "The Viper." His attack was stalled when WWE officials pulled the two apart, giving Orton the chance to crawl away.

McIntyre has already successfully defended his title against Orton twice this year, first in a Singles Match at SummerSlam, then in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. The two will take part in a six-man tag match later in the night along with The Street Profits, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

This week's Raw marks the final episode before the Red Brand takes part in the upcoming 2020 WWE Draft. One of the big questions surrounding this year's Draft is whether or not NXT will be involved given its status as WWE's third brand. Triple H was once again asked about it during the post-show for Sunday night's NXT TakeOver 31 event.

"When I say 'not knowing what is happening in the Draft' right now, my not knowing probably means, more than likely I would imagine, and just going off of what we've seen with commercials and everything, that we won't be," he said. "Now, that can always change this week. But a lot of talent have come up from the Performance Center... from NXT to Raw, to SmackDown over the last 12 months, I want to say the numbers, well it's in the high teens over the last 12 months. So there's been a lot of movement and a lot of activity. I'm always for what is best for talent.

"So when the conversations are had, we try to have as much advance notice for when talent is coming in or going out, that we can plan for it appropriately both on the exit and the entrance — for all sides," he continued. "But sometimes that can't happen, and sometimes it's short notice. For the most part though, we have a fair amount of advanced notice, and we have time to be able to move on stuff... No matter how it goes, we'll be ready to make it work."