Randy Orton Attacks WWE Legends After Drew McIntyre's Successful WWE Championship Defense

This week's Monday Night Raw closed out with Drew McIntyre once again successfully retaining the WWE Championship, this time against a returning Robert Roode. However the celebration was short-lived, as the camera cut to the backstage area where Randy Orton snuck into the Legend's Lounge (where Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Christian and Big Show had been playing poker throughout the night) while disguised as a janitor. He slid on what was revealed to be a pair of night-vision goggles and hit the lights, which was followed by a series of clanging noises by a steel chair.

When Orton flipped the lights back on the room was destroyed, and the four former world champions were sprawled across the floor.

THE LEGEND KILLER STRIKES AGAIN!@RandyOrton just unleashed a vicious steel chair assault!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pcFacxaMUS — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

The four all assisted McIntyre in retaining his championship at Clash of Champions, which they saw as getting revenge for what Orton had done in the months prior. Orton interrupted McIntyre's celebration earlier in the night, hinting that the pair might have one more WWE Championship match at next month's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

"You think you went through hell with me last night? You've got no idea what hell IS." - @RandyOrton to @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NcReuvhxd0 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

The defense puts Roode on the growing list of wrestlers who have failed to dethrone McIntyre, which includes Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Orton.

