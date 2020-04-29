Dutch Mantell Claims WWE Is on the Verge of Being Sold

✖

"Dirty" Dutch Mantell worked in the pro wrestling business both as a wrestler and a booker for decades. So when the man formerly known as Zeb Colter says something, people tend to listen. However wrestling fans were left scratching their heads this week when Mantell made the bold claim on Twitter that he had heard via unnamed sources that Vince McMahon was on the verge of selling the entire WWE, not just the WWE Network or its pay-per-view streaming rights as had been previously confirmed by McMahon, to either ESPN or FOX in the coming months.

HUGE NEWS: Any truth to this. Overheard directly out of @WWE Stamford is that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE & the network to @ESPN and @FOX by as early as Mid May," Mantell wrote.

While Mantell certainly has the connections in the business to hear about something as massive as that, he doesn't have a history of trying to break insider news. And since nobody else of note is making that claim, it has to be taken with a grain of salt for now.

To compensate for the money lost during the coronavirus pandemic, WWE began a series of cost-cutting measures back on April 15 that resulted in more than 30 active wrestlers getting released, while numerous office employees, backstage producers, announcers, referees, coaches and on-air talent were either fired or furloughed.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

Cain Velasquez

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

Gerald Brisco

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.