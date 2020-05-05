Edge and Randy Orton Both Confirmed for Next Week's Raw, WWE Fans Thrilled
Back at WrestleMania 36 Edge competed in his first one-on-one match in nearly a decade and brutalized Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. The former tag partners brawled all the way throughout the WWE Performance Center, culminating in Edge knocking Orton out with a Con-Chair-To on the top of a semi-truck. Since then neither man have been seen on television, but that's about to change as WWE announced both men would appear on the May 11 episode of Monday Night Raw.
The commercial for their appearance felt somewhat out of place as the announcer said Edge would be "hunting" Orton, indicating the blood feud between the two isn't over. Check out some of the reactions to the announcement in the list below.
What do you think of Edge and Orton continuing their feud? Let us know in the comments!
You Think You Know Him
Edge is coming back next week. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iLdBBQKqud— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 5, 2020
Wait...
Edge and Randy Orton advertised to be returning next week on #WWERaw. It specifically said that Edge will be "hunting Orton. Does that mean their feud isn't over yet?— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) May 5, 2020
Hold Up
Edge and Randy Orton next week on where??? #WWERAW #RAW pic.twitter.com/xYmlpyjrEU— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) May 5, 2020
The Full Ad
Edge & Randy Orton on #WWERAW next week!
That’s huge. #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7pkWTZ6ngU— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) May 5, 2020
All the Pieces Are Coming Together...
Becky Lynch, Randy Orton & Edge all return to #WWERAW next week! pic.twitter.com/a7XPV59BmO— The God of Wrestling (@GodofWrestling) May 5, 2020
Fist Pump
Wait....@EdgeRatedR vs. @RandyOrton NEXT WEEK on #RAW?!?#WWERaw @WWE @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/wXiO5ZkeJJ— Steve-o Smitty (@BadNewsSmitty) May 5, 2020
Yeah, That Adds Up
So Edge v Orton at Extreme Rules? #RAW pic.twitter.com/C6tRSUdx9Q— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 5, 2020
