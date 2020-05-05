Edge and Randy Orton Both Confirmed for Next Week's Raw, WWE Fans Thrilled

Back at WrestleMania 36 Edge competed in his first one-on-one match in nearly a decade and brutalized Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. The former tag partners brawled all the way throughout the WWE Performance Center, culminating in Edge knocking Orton out with a Con-Chair-To on the top of a semi-truck. Since then neither man have been seen on television, but that's about to change as WWE announced both men would appear on the May 11 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The commercial for their appearance felt somewhat out of place as the announcer said Edge would be "hunting" Orton, indicating the blood feud between the two isn't over. Check out some of the reactions to the announcement in the list below.

What do you think of Edge and Orton continuing their feud? Let us know in the comments!