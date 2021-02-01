Edge Reflects on Winning the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Edge became the third man in WWE history on Sunday night to start as the No. 1 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble and successfully win the 30-man match. "The Rated-R Superstar" announced his involvement in the Rumble a week prior, confirming his return from a tricep injury that had kept him on the shelf since last year's Backlash pay-per-view. He only needed to eliminate three of his opponents to win the match, including a last-second reversal that sent Randy Orton (who started at No. 2 but sat out most of the match with a fake leg injury) tumbling out of the ring.

The 11-time world champion reflected on his victory afterward in a backstage interview with WWE.com.

"It means a lot," he started off. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."

The match also saw Christian, Edge's former tag team partner and long-time best friend, make his surprise in-ring return after being forced into retirement due to injuries back in 2014.

Edge will now have the choice to pick either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37 this coming April.

Check out the full results from Sunday's Royal Rumble event below: