Christian Makes Return, Reunites With Edge During Royal Rumble

We had an Edge and Christian reunion on Sunday night during the WWE Royal Rumble. Christian came out as the 24th entrant in the Rumble, a major surprise for the man who has not wrestled since 2014 (outside of a 1:00 "unsanctioned" match on Raw last summer). The two former tag team partners quickly reunited in the ring with a hug, then used some double team offense on Matt Riddle.

Edge and Christian were 7-time WWE World Tag Team Champions in the early 2000s. The two rose to prominence during one of the heydays of tag team wrestling for the promotion, alongside the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and others.

Check out Christian's return below.

Christian was also a successful singles wrestler, holding the World Championship on two occasions, as well as the Intercontinental and European Championships, among others.