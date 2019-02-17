WWE Elimination Chamber: How to Watch, Start Time, Full Match Card

WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The event, which begins with its kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET and officially starts at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, will feature two matches inside the titular steel structure, as well as a handful of matches on the midcard.

(Kickoff Show) Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa — Murphy is up to 125 days as Cruiserweight Champion and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. However his opponent, Tozawa, was the one who snapped Neville’s record 196-day reign as champ back in August 2017, so it’s possible history repeats itself.

No Disqualification Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin — WWE announced via social media earlier in the week that these two would have no disqualifications in their rematch from their first bout at TLC. Strowman has been trying to get his hands on Corbin ever since he wound up interfering in his WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, but Corbin has continuously gotten the upper hand thanks to assists from Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, as well as costing Strowman his rematch title shot against Lesnar prior to the Royal Rumble.

Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor — Lashley and Rush attacked Balor on the Jan. 28 episode of Raw, one night after Balor came up short of upsetting Lesnar for the Universal title. Balor tried to get his revenge on the pair in the following weeks, but the numbers game kept coming back to bite him. It’s interesting to note that Balor can become IC champion even if he only manages to pin Rush.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos — Miz and McMahon will make their first title defense since beating Sheamus and Cesaro for the tag titles at the Royal Rumble.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott — Amidst all the drama regarding her match at WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and/or Becky Lynch, Rousey still has to defend her title on Sunday against the leader of the Riott Squad.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tag team Elimination Chamber match: Nia Jax and Tamina vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. The Riott Squad vs. Mady Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Naomi and Carmella — WWE will crown its newest champions on Sunday night as six teams from both brand face each other to crown the first women’s tag champs since the late 1980s.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston — Just weeks after debuting his new version of the WWE Championship, Bryan will defend his top prize against six of the Blue Brand’s top stars. There are a few storylines headed into this one. Bryan’s new running buddy Rowan will likely get involved somehow, Kingston is riding a monstrous wave of momentum after his gauntlet match performance, Styles is still looking for revenge on his year-long title reign ending and Orton is guaranteed to be the sixth entrant, giving him potentially the easiest route to victory.

WWE will continue its build to WrestleMania 35 following Elimination Chamber with Fastlane on March 10 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Columbus, Ohio.