John Morrison Wins Kickoff Four-Way, WWE Finalizes Elimination Chamber 2021 Card
The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has seen numerous changes to its card over the past week, and WWE was still finalizing the show's lineup during Sunday's Kickoff event. WWE confirmed the reports from earlier in the day that Keith Lee would be missing the United States Championship triple threat match due to an undisclosed injury (which they blamed on an attack from Lashley two weeks ago), then booked a four-way on the kickoff show to fill his spot.
That match saw John Morrison pick up a surprise win while Retribution was distracted by Ricochet outside the ring.
WWE also confirmed during the kickoff show that Asuka will still defend the Raw Women's Championship despite her initial opponent, Lacey Evans, announcing her pregnancy later this week. There's still no word on who her opponent will be.
Check out the updated lineup below:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber, Sheamus will enter at No. 6)
- Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Elimination Chamber winner
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. John Morrison
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Beliar
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. TBA
- (Kickoff) John Morrison def. Ricochet vs. Elias vs. Mustafa Ali