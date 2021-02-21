John Morrison Wins Kickoff Four-Way, WWE Finalizes Elimination Chamber 2021 Card

✖

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has seen numerous changes to its card over the past week, and WWE was still finalizing the show's lineup during Sunday's Kickoff event. WWE confirmed the reports from earlier in the day that Keith Lee would be missing the United States Championship triple threat match due to an undisclosed injury (which they blamed on an attack from Lashley two weeks ago), then booked a four-way on the kickoff show to fill his spot.

That match saw John Morrison pick up a surprise win while Retribution was distracted by Ricochet outside the ring.

John Morrison escapes with the W and will now head into the US title match at #WWEChamber. pic.twitter.com/uQRrQHR8xM — FITE (@FiteTV) February 21, 2021

WWE also confirmed during the kickoff show that Asuka will still defend the Raw Women's Championship despite her initial opponent, Lacey Evans, announcing her pregnancy later this week. There's still no word on who her opponent will be.

Check out the updated lineup below: