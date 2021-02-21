WWE Star Pulled From Elimination Chamber Due to Injury, Replacement Match Announced

✖

Sunday's Elimination Chamber was supposed to feature a triple threat match for the United States Championship between Bobby Lashley, Riddle and Keith Lee. Unfortunately, as confirmed by WWE, Lee will not be able to take part in the match. Dave Meltzer reported via Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week that the former NXT Champion's status was up in the air after missing this week's Raw.

"So with Keith Lee, something is going on with Keith Lee, who also wasn't on the show tonight and we don't know whether he's going to be...we don't know anything about the PPV other than the two chamber matches...the Lashley match, which is a three-way, we don't know if Keith Lee will be in the match or not," Meltzer said. "It's up in the air right now. So, it might be just Lashley and Matt Riddle in a singles match again."

WWE explained Lee's absence was due to an injury caused by Lashley, but would not disclose what it was. His replacement will be determined during the kickoff show via a four-way match between Ricochet, Elias, Mustafa Ali and John Morrison.

Lee has not tweeted from his account since announcing his engagement to Mia Yim back on Feb. 15. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, he's not even at the ThunderDome today.

Not only has Keith Lee been pulled, we've been told he has not been seen at the venue today — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 21, 2021

Here's the updated card for tonight's event. Stay tuned for live coverage of the show: