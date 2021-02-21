WWE Star Pulled From Elimination Chamber Due to Injury, Replacement Match Announced
Sunday's Elimination Chamber was supposed to feature a triple threat match for the United States Championship between Bobby Lashley, Riddle and Keith Lee. Unfortunately, as confirmed by WWE, Lee will not be able to take part in the match. Dave Meltzer reported via Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week that the former NXT Champion's status was up in the air after missing this week's Raw.
"So with Keith Lee, something is going on with Keith Lee, who also wasn't on the show tonight and we don't know whether he's going to be...we don't know anything about the PPV other than the two chamber matches...the Lashley match, which is a three-way, we don't know if Keith Lee will be in the match or not," Meltzer said. "It's up in the air right now. So, it might be just Lashley and Matt Riddle in a singles match again."
WWE explained Lee's absence was due to an injury caused by Lashley, but would not disclose what it was. His replacement will be determined during the kickoff show via a four-way match between Ricochet, Elias, Mustafa Ali and John Morrison.
BREAKING: @RealKeithLee is unable to compete tonight due to injuries sustained at the hands of @fightbobby.
Now, @TheRealMorrison, @AliWWE, @KingRicochet and @IAmEliasWWE will battle on #WWEChamber Kickoff to decide who joins Lashley and @SuperKingOfBros in the #USTitle Match! pic.twitter.com/tWYH6vg3mr— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2021
Lee has not tweeted from his account since announcing his engagement to Mia Yim back on Feb. 15. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, he's not even at the ThunderDome today.
Not only has Keith Lee been pulled, we've been told he has not been seen at the venue today— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 21, 2021
Here's the updated card for tonight's event. Stay tuned for live coverage of the show:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber, Sheamus will enter at No. 6)
- Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Elimination Chamber winner
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. TBA
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Beliar
- (Kickoff) John Morrison vs. Ricochet vs. Elias vs. Mustafa Ali