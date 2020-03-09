Mandy Rose Disses Otis After He Crashed Through the Elimination Chamber Wall

Otis shocked everybody in attendance at Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when he charged head-first and Dolph Ziggler and wound up crashing through one of the Elimination Chamber walls, causing it to break and resulting in him falling outside of the steel structure. After seeing his fallen tag partner, Tucker tried to fight off both Ziggler and Robert Roode in a fit of rage, only for the numbers game to catch up to him. Moments later the pair pinned him, resulting in Otis’ elimination as well.

Mandy Rose, who has been the object of Otis’ affection for the past few months, added insult to injury when she dragged him on Twitter.

Otis is always thick-headed! It just cost him this match. Dolph and Robert are that much closer. #JustSaying https://t.co/yNvk3S1mqU — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 9, 2020

What seemed like a light-hearted relationship between the two soured when someone ruined Otis’ Valentine’s Day date with Rose, resulting in her having dinner with Dolph Ziggler. Since then Ziggler has been bullying Otis about his crush over Rose on SmackDown each week.

The Miz and Morrison wound up retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the match, eliminating both The New Day and The Usos to end the match.