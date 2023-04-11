WWE Nominated for an Emmy Award

WWE has been nominated for an Emmy Award, as confirmed on Tuesday when the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. The documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which premiered back in December, was one of five films nominated in the Outstanding Long Documentary category. The other films include The History Channel's After Jackie, CNN's Citizen Ashe, Showtime's NYC Point Gods and Netflix's The Redeem Team.

Flair praised the documentary both before and after its release, claiming it to be better than the 30 for 30 documentary ESPN premiered back in 2017.

"This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said they wouldn't edit. I'm not going to do something that's going to be edited again," Flair said on his To Be The Man Podcast. "It's been passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problem, family problems, wrestling problems. Issues with people that I've had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could. How big is when you have Tom Rinaldi doing it? I had 12 hours with Tom Rinaldi. He asked my every godd— question in the world."

2022 also saw Flair take part in his retirement match as he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair passed out twice during the match due to hydration and has openly stated he regrets calling the bout his "last match" as he wishes he could do it over.

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match," Flair said last August. "That's gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. I said, 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said, 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point."

As for the rest of the Flair family, Charlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley during WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. She is reportedly taking time off WWE TV and recently told ESPN she's considering competing in a bodybuilding competition this summer.