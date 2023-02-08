Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch and Ric Flair Burying the Hatchet at WWE Raw XXX

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair had a public feud for a few years over Lynch's "The Man" nickname she adopted en route to main eventing WrestleMania 35 back in 2019. However, Flair recently admitted that he buried the hatchet with Lynch. He said on his To Be The Man Podcast last month, "I am not 'The Man' anymore. 'The Man' is whoever the people think is. Basically, we've turned it over to social media to decide who 'The Man' is. Does that make sense? It could be Tom Brady, who's still playing. It could be Aaron Rodgers in football. It could be LeBron, who I still think is the man in basketball. I will be in some people's mind 'The Man' forever, but you gotta remember, I'm sitting there with 'Taker and Shawn, and I'm 20 years older than those guys. I'm there on Raw, lucky enough to celebrate that moment and that time with these guys that grew up on me. Then I introduced my daughter and called her what she is, the greatest women's champion in the history of WWE, and in my estimation, the best worker in the company. But that's just how I feel personally."

Seth Rollins then appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week and discussed her interaction with Flair backstage during the recent 30th-anniversary special of Monday Night Raw.

"The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch," Rollins said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I'll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list."

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card