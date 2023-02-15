Ric Flair Describes New Pro Wrestling Reality Show Netflix and Fox Are Pursuing

Fox and Netflix are both looking into a new series based around the wives of famous professional wrestlers, according to Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" explained on To Be The Man this week that the series, titled Housewives of Wrestling, would center around the wives of WWE's Randy Orton (Kim Orton), WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Giovanna Angle), AEW's Jake Hager (Catalina Hager) and himself (Wendy Barlow).

"Fox and Netflix are looking at picking up the Housewives of Wrestling. She (Wendy) saw the reel yesterday. It's Randy's wife. It's Kurt's wife. It's Wendy and it's Jake Hager's wife," Flair explained (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Reality shows centered on pro wrestlers have been around for quite some time. Hogan Knows Best was a hit back in the 2000s, while Total Divas and Total Bellas have run for a combined 15 seasons on the E! Network from 2013-2022.

Why Total Bellas Ended

The Bellas explained why their spin-off reality series ended back in 2021 on their podcast, with Nikki explaining — "When we were finishing up the last season, it was very hard on Artem (Chigvintsev) and I. We barely filmed with him. It was the birth and then we came home and it was a day or two. Artem and I had a very hard time with cameras around him [Her son Matteo] and [Brie's daughter] Birdie didn't want anyone to ever film her. When we wrapped up that season and we came to Napa and fell in love with Napa, we were like, 'we really want to keep this private.' I have to say, it's so hard having camera crews in your house. It's tough.

"The Danielson's were immediately, 100% out," she continued. "We lost Bryan and Bird from last season, day one. 'They're never coming back.' I started talking to Brie like, 'I don't Matteo growing up on reality TV and to have cameras in his face. I don't know if I want people involved in our world in Napa, this is what we keep private. We can have a taste, bring them in, have fun and party, but when it comes to personal life...' it's hard to put your personal life out there. Artem and I have had such a rollercoaster and dealt with so much. After my past relationship, I need to protect this one."