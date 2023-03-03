WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Thinks Logan And Jake Paul are Better Than Some Full Time Wrestlers

Logan Paul has gotten off to a hot start since signing with WWE and is set for another big spotlight when he inevitably faces Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Logan's brother Paul has also been in the mix a bit, with a guest appearance at Crown Jewel when Logan took on Roman Reigns. WWE Legend Ric Flair was asked about his thoughts on Jake possibly getting involved with wrestling during his To Be The Man podcast, and he counts himself as a fan of both brothers. Flair even went a step further, saying that they are better than some full-time wrestlers.

"Oh, hell yeah. He's great. Both of those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full-time for a living," Flair said. "I'll stand by that comment all day long. Until you told me last week that Shawn was training Logan, which now makes sense, I thought, 'God, the guy's just got incredible, natural ability. I think they're big and they draw money. That's all there is to it. Draw money."

Logan has delivered stellar performances in every match he's had to date and bounced back from an injury to deliver one of the Royal Rumble's most memorable moments with Ricochet. During that Rumble, Logan eliminated Seth Rollins, and since then the two have been locked in a war of words.

Unlike Flair, Rollins isn't a fan and hasn't been shy about letting everyone know. In an interview with WWE After The Bell, Rollins was asked about Paul and said he doesn't want Paul to give people the wrong idea about what wrestling is. He also added he doesn't think Paul can give anything back to it.

"I don't want people going around thinking that's what wrestling is, that you just paint by numbers, somebody programs you, and you're going to be just fine," Rollins continued. "This idea that you can just poof, pop on a camera, film yourself, do some crap on social media sites, and become a star and have some worth in the world, is for me, maybe I'm an old crotchety man, but I don't understand what value you're giving back to the world."

"I don't understand what long-term value he's going to be able to give back to us," Rollins added. "It's one thing if you come in, you do your thing, and you leave, but the dude's got a contract with WWE. That guy is supposed to have a few matches a year. I don't know what his deal is, but that doesn't make you an ambassador for the business. That's not what wrestling is. I own a wrestling school. I don't want my students [or] the next generation of kids coming up in the business thinking that's how you make it in professional wrestling. If everybody follows that model, the business is dead. It's dead. It doesn't exist anymore."

Where do you stand on Paul in WWE? Let us know in the comments!

H/T Fightful