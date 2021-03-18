Eric Bischoff Knows Why Goldberg Is Still Wrestling for WWE

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has wrestled nine matches since coming out of retirement, and based on his previous comments about his contract he'll be sticking around the WWE for a few more years. But the longer the former WCW Champion has stuck around the more criticism he's started receiving from fans, especially when he gets immediately inserted into world championship pictures a la his matches with Kevin Owens, The Fiend and Drew McIntyre. Eric Bischoff, who oversaw the meteoric rise of Goldberg in WCW in late 90s, was asked to react to him still competing at age 54 during an interview with Chris Van Vliet this week. The future WWE Hall of Famer did not mince words.

"Goldberg is doing it for the money, come on. This is not love for the business or love to get out there and perform. In my opinion — sorry Bill you and I aren't close friends but we're friends. And if what I am saying offends you Bill then I apologize, because I don't mean it to, but come on dude. Do you think he's doing it for the fun or do you think he's doing it for the money?

[Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are] smart! it's not a bad thing! I'm not putting it down," he continued. "If I had the ability at Bill's age, and look the way Bill did and somebody said 'Hey, I'll stroke you a seven-figure check to work 5 minutes,' ... come on! Lets be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody's balls over this. Because everyone one of us would do it, we dream about that opportunity."

In an interview with Fox Sports back in January, Goldberg addressed the backlash surrounding one of his most controversial wins, beating The Fiend at Super ShowDown 2020 in three minutes to become Universal Champion.

"You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I'm asked to go out and perform, and I don't pass judgment on it," Goldberg said. "I don't worry about a finish. I don't worry about who's winning. I don't worry about who's losing. At the end of the day, I'm there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I'm not a booker. I don't make the decisions. I really don't. I just come in and provide "that guy," and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember."