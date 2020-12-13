Goldberg Has No Intention of Retiring From WWE Anytime Soon

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg found himself in the headlines multiple times this past week. It started on Wednesday during The Bump when, while hyping up a WWE Network documentary about his famous WCW winning streak, the former Universal Champion outright called out Roman Reigns to reignite their canceled feud from WrestleMania 36 back in April.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard," he said when asked if their was unfinished business between the two. "He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Reigns brushed aside the threat on Twitter, but then WrestleVotes dropped a report on Thursday saying Reigns vs. Goldberg was currently penciled-in for WrestleMania 37. Finally, Goldberg conducted an interview with Bleacher Report this week where he covered a wide variety of topics — including how much longer he wants to keep wrestling. The article addressed Goldberg's previous comments where he confirmed he was still locked in for two matches a year with WWE for a couple more years, but the former world champion said he could go for much longer.

"We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it," Goldberg said. "I'm 53 years old, I'll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I'm still going to do it. It's very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I'm not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, 'Oh, am I ruining my legacy?' Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family.

"There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I'm a businessman," he continued. "I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don't see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don't see myself wrestling until I'm 60."

Goldberg has not appeared inside of a WWE ring since WrestleMania, where he dropped the Universal title to Braun Strowman in quick fashion.