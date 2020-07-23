Eric Young Describes WWE as a Disaster

Eric Young officially made the jump back to Impact Wrestling this past weekend at the Slammiversary pay-per-view event. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion spent nearly four years under contract with WWE, but he was used mostly as a jobber (or not at all) once the Sanity faction was brought up to the SmackDown roster from NXT and inexplicably split up. In a new interview with Busted Open Radio, Young blasted WWE regarding its current creative process, calling it a "disaster."

"The NXT part went great. I was treated well, Hunter and me worked very closely on the development of Sanity and the group. I really felt like I had a say in what went on, obviously not final say but was listened to," Young said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "At the time, Sanity was one of the top acts in the whole company. I could be put anywhere on the card and be utilized in a good way. ... Then we transition to the main roster and I mean, you and everyone knows how that went it did not go well. Sometimes you fall out of favor and it's nothing you did or didn't do. I never changed who I was, I'm not going to that's not who I am. I'm not a political person, never have been.

"The truth is, a bunch of guys that have left there have talked about this and we don't need to go on and on about it," Young added. "But the system is broken, it's hard to get a word in. Even when you're doing nothing it feels like you're fixing people's mistakes all day.

He continued — "There was no creativity, they want everyone to do things the same, and be the same, and bump the same, and sell the same. And there is millions of rules... those change daily. It's really hard to understand what's going on and why it's going on. The system is flawed and I would say that to anyone there, I would say it to Vince [McMahon] himself. ... It's hard when something like that is crushed. It is a place that everything amazing should be happening every second of every day and it's not. It's a disaster in how it's organized. It's hard to love wrestling in that kind of environment."

Young's lone title reign under the WWE umbrella came in 2017 when he and Alexander Wolfe held the NXT Tag Team Championships.

