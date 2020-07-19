Former WWE Star Eric Young Returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

✖

Former WWE superstar Eric Young has made his grand return to Impact Wrestling during the Slammiversary pay-per-view event where he TKTKTKTKTKT. Eric Young was one of the many former WWE Superstars that had been released this past April as part of an extended effort to cut costs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like many of the other WWE releases that had been looking toward new opportunities, Young has arrived in Impact Wrestling following the expiration of the 90 day non-compete clause that had held many of the releases back for the last few months.

After teasing that a former Impact World Champion would be appearing as the mystery opponent in the four way elimination match for the vacated championship, first fans were swerved when it was revealed to be Rich Swann. But soon after, Eric Young made his grand return to the promotion. Declaring that he once won the title at a Slammiversary in the past, now he's out to do it again as part of the now five way elimination match.

Although Eric Young's release from the WWE was part of a massive slew of other names, it also is a reflection of how spotty Young's career as part of the promotion has been in the last few years. He made a strong debut in NXT a few years ago, and was even in charge of the Sanity faction that had been dominating that show for a while.

But upon bringing Sanity to WWE SmackDown following the WWE Superstar Shake-Up in 2018, things sort of went downhill with Eric Young. Not only did Sanity as a whole have fewer appearances (following a long lead in to their initial debut), they were broken up not too long into their run outside of the NXT. Former Sanity members Nikki Cross (who was kept in NXT following the rest of the group's move to SmackDown), Alexander Wolfe (who is now a member of NXT UK's Imperium), and Killian Dain have managed to find solo success but it wasn't as easy of a transition for Young.

He had been moved to Monday Night Raw during the Shake-Up the following year, and this was the official end of Sanity in the WWE as a whole. Not only were Sanity kept from TV for nearly an entire year following their main roster move, but Eric Young completely disappeared from Monday Night Raw for all intents and purposes.

But with his return to Impact Wrestling, a promotion where Young formerly found a ton of solo success and beyond, there is a chance that the former WWE superstar can find that glory that had eluded him for several years as part of the WWE promotion. But what do you think? Excited to see Eric Young return to Impact Wrestling? What are you hoping to see from him in the future? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments!

