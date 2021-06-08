WWE Confirms Eva Marie's Return Date

✖

Eva Marie appeared on Monday Night Raw this week with yet another promo package hyping her upcoming return to the WWE. But instead of the vignette continuing to tease her arrival, it ended by confirming she would appear in person on next week's edition of Raw. Reports about her impeding debut started popping up earlier in the day, with WrestleVotes and Fightful both reporting that she's expected to arrive with some hired muscle (either Mercedes Martinez from NXT or Piper Niven from NXT UK).

Marie's first run with WWE ended back in 2017. A year prior she was handed a 30-day suspension for a Wellness Policy Violation, then stopped appearing on TV for over a full year before confirming her departure. Despite that, Marie started talking about a potential return in interviews just two years later.

"Sure. I'm always going to have that itch. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It's one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE," Marie told TV Insider back in 2019. "They are killing it right now. I think it's so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it's supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That's for sure."

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she told The Wrap in September 2020. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."