WWE: Two Major Updates on Eva Marie's Future With the Company

Eva Marie has been popping up on WWE's Monday Night Raw for over a month now, but so far "All Red Everything" has only been featured in video vignettes that end with the tagline "coming soon." A few reports have come out regarding what WWE plans to do with her second run with the company — one of which she has rejected — but a pair of reports on WWE's current strategy dropped on social media on Monday morning.

The first was from @WrestleVotes, which claims WWE wants to pair her up with another star who will operate as her "muscle." The two leading candidates are Mercedes Martinez, who already had brief run on Raw before backing out of Retribution, and NXT UK's Piper Niven. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp then added Niven was the top choice.

Hearing the plans for Eva Marie’s return include her having a “muscle” of some sorts by her side. The two names I’ve heard most discussed to pair w/ her are Mercedes Martinez -OR- NXT UK star Piper Niven. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 7, 2021

Niven is the plan I'd heard of as a few weeks ago, but plans do change, pal https://t.co/5Hf8VXkA7y — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com aka Dirk Sheets (@SeanRossSapp) June 7, 2021

The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian then followed up with June 21 (the first episode of Raw after Hell in a Cell) as the planned date for when she'll appear in person.

Correction. Im still being told Eva Marie is scheduled for 6/21 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 7, 2021

Marie's initial run with WWE ended back in 2017, 13 months after being suspended for a Wellness Policy violation and stopped appearing on television. But just two years later she began talking about a return in various interviews.

"Sure. I'm always going to have that itch. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It's one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE," Marie told TV Insider back in 2019. "They are killing it right now. I think it's so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it's supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That's for sure."

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she told The Wrap in September 2020. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."