Eva Marie Says She’s Had Recent Talks With WWE

Could Eva Marie be on the verge of a WWE comeback?

In an interview with TV Insider, the 34-year-old revealed that she and WWE have had a running dialogue in recent months.

“There has been emails and talk and exchanges back and forth,” Eva revealed. “But no, I was not approached about being a part of the Royal Rumble. I can tell you that. Other things, there has definitely been talks for sure.”

Marie was far from coy about her intentions as she essentially said a return to WWE’s ring is in her plans.

“Sure. I’m always going to have that itch. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It’s one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE,” Eva said. “They are killing it right now. I think it’s so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it’s supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That’s for sure.”

Since leaving in August of 2017, Marie has tried her hand at acting, but her most recent gig was with Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother. But now that she’s been “evicted” from the house, Marie is free to take all bookings.

So could a WWE return be in the cards? We’ll guess there’s mutual interest on both sides, but we may have to wait a bit before Marie is back in the ring. However, it seems to be a possibility Marie is keeping alive as in an interview with TooFab Magazine in 2017, she was hinting at a comeback.

“Oh, my goodness, for sure. WWE, for me, is where it all started. You never know, I could show up on a Monday Night Raw, I could come down to SmackDown Live and snatch that title real quick. Never leave me out, you never know what’s creeping around the corner, if you know what I mean,” she said.

Marie announced her departure from WWE in August 2017 with the following post from Instagram.

“Today is a bittersweet day, as @WWE and I have agreed to part ways. It has been an incredible 4 years, and I am truly grateful to Vince, Paul, Stephanie and the entire WWE team. I would not be where I am today without their continued support. – There are such priceless moments from the past few years…everything from visiting our troops in Afghanistan to working alongside the Special Olympics. I couldn’t even begin to share them all here, but there’s no doubt – I will carry them with me into this exciting journey ahead. – Last but not least, thank YOU, my fans, for allowing me to live out a dream that I could have never imagined for myself. You are the reason I love to go to work, and that’s not changing anytime soon! – And finally…the hustle won’t stop! After shooting back to back films, more are coming and I can’t wait to share with you soon. #Love #AllRedEverythingForever” she wrote.