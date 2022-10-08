Watch: White Rabbits Have Invaded WWE Extreme Rules

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and is expected to have a major reveal regarding the mysterious "White Rabbit." But before the show even started, fans were having bizarre encounters with people dressed in white rabbit costumes. Videos of them passing out word searches started popping up online and fans were quick to find out the words "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter" could be found.

People wearing rabbit costumes were also spotted on SmackDown last night. All signs point to the identity behind the mysterious messages to be Bray Wyatt, as reports of him potentially returning to the company popped up right before the initial White Rabbit messages started. The latest from SmackDown even included an image of Huskus The Pig Boy, a recurring character from Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. Stay tuned for full coverage of Extreme Rules tonight!

White Rabbits at the Wells Fargo Center #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/OKJOt97Dd0 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 8, 2022

White Rabbit sightings are already starting at #ExtremeRules 👀 pic.twitter.com/pF8tPOKgSk — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 8, 2022

