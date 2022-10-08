WWE Teases Bray Wyatt Extreme Rules Return With Major SmackDown Teaser, White Rabbit Roams the Arena

WWE wasted no time in getting things started on tonight's season premiere of WWE SmackDown, as during Triple H's introduction they revealed a QR code and a new tease of what seems to be Bray Wyatt. That was a big enough deal, but then WWE went and upped the ante when they played an actual White Rabbit teaser on TV, and it revealed a date of when we'll get more details. Oh, and the date is when Extreme Rules takes place, so it does seem as if fans will actually get some sort of confirmation of what these teasers are alluding to tomorrow night.

The video has a white rabbit running through the forest when a portal in the ground opens up and he ends up falling in. Then we see the date for Extreme Rules appear, followed by other riddles until "Feed Your Head" shows up later on.

Then more videos started popping up from the arena, which showed that someone dressed in a white rabbit costume is just walking amongst the crowd and through the aisles. This wasn't played on TV, but this could very well be referenced at some point later in the show. We'll just have to wait and see.

More footage of the white rabbit #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kRu8aixlOV — TPC Elimz (@TPC_Elimz) October 8, 2022

One would assume Wyatt, in whatever form he returns in, will make some sort of appearance in the ring or on screen, but it's doubtful he will actually be in a match. Perhaps that will happen on the following Raw, but it might be a minute before we actually see him in a full one-on-one match. As for Extreme Rules, you can find the full card below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

