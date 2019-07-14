WWE Reveals Massive Match Will Open Extreme Rules

It looks like WWE wants to start Extreme Rules off on a high note.

The company announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that the No Holds Barred match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre would be the first match of the pay-per-view’s main card.

The build to this match can be traced all the way back to April, when Reigns debuted on SmackDown Live by nailing Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch. Shane, who had recently turned heel in his program with The Miz, recruited a group of wrestlers to help him take Reigns down that included McIntyre and The Revival. The “Scottish Psychopath” wound up helping Shane pull off a massive upset win over Reigns at Super ShowDown, but “The Big Dog” seemed to get the last laugh when he beat McIntyre at Stomping Grounds even with help from McMahon. He was booked into a handicap match the following night and wound up being overpowered by the two. But right before McMahon attempted a Coast to Coast while McIntyre held out Reigns’ arms the lights in the arena went out. When they returned The Undertaker was in the ring, and quickly sent both of the heels packing.

“The Deadman” appeared on the following Raw, saying that while Reigns did not reach out for help, he still wanted to take both men’s souls to hell. The No Holds Barred Stipulation was later added.

Prior to his surprise return, Undertaker was last seen beating Goldberg in the Super ShowDown main event.