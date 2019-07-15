Brock Lesnar Cashes in Money in the Bank Contract, Beats Seth Rollins to Win Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar officially cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, defeating Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Rollins was fresh off of beating Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag match alongside Becky Lynch, only to be greeted by Lesnar after the bell. After the cash in was made official, Lesnar hit a single F-5 to win the match.

The main event was originally scheduled as a Last Chance Winner Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match. And while it was mostly a back-and-forth outing, things took a turn when Corbin nailed Lynch with a surprise End of Days (since there’s no disqualification he wasn’t thrown out). Rollins proceed to obliterate him with kendo stick shots, a steel chair and three Curb Stomps before pinning him.

Lesnar’s victory marks the beginning of his third reign as Universal Champion holding the title for a combined 660 days. His second reign came to a surprising end at WrestleMania 35 when Rollins beat “The Beast” in just three minutes. A month later Lesnar returned to television and won the Money in the Bank contract (showing up at the very end of the night), which kicked off weeks of him teasing a cash in on either Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. He looked poised to finally cash in at Super ShowDown, but an accidental trip from Paul Heyman led to Rollins fighting Lesnar off with a steel chair. In the weeks after that Lesnar was kept off of television, though Heyman periodically teased another attempt at Extreme Rules.

Rollins spoke incredibly poorly of Lesnar leading up to their WrestleMania match, saying his infrequent appearances as champion turned off fans.

“When you’ve got somebody like Lesnar who doesn’t really care about inspiring other people, you start to lose a generation,” Rollins said in an interview in March. “You lose people who are motivated. If I didn’t have champions who inspired me when I was younger, I may not have wanted to be a professional wrestler. I may not have wanted to get into this business.”