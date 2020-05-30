WWE SmackDown Fans Confused By 'Purple Suit Guy' Adam Pearce

As Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown got underway, there was an immediate confusion among WWE fans on social media: who is that purple suit guy in the back? While the identity of the man was known among some of the more hardcore wrestling fans, it was a source of ongoing confusion for some other fans. They started just referring to him as "purple suit guy." In truth, the identity of the man was WWE producer and former wrestler Adam Pearce.

Pearce is a former five-time NWA Heavyweight Champion, PWG World Champion, and NWA British Commonwealth Champion. If that's not enough to sell you on his credentials, he is also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame.

Pearce worked sporadically for the WWE early in his career. between 1997 and 2000. In addition to his work with the NWA and PWG, Pearce also had appearances for New Japan, Ring of Honor, and others. Pearce returned to WWE in 2013, serving as a coach and trainer. at the WWE Performance Center at one point before settling into his current role as a backstage producer.

Even so, WWE fans were sure confused by what they saw on SmackDown. Check out some of their reactions below.