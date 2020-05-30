WWE SmackDown Fans Confused By 'Purple Suit Guy' Adam Pearce
As Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown got underway, there was an immediate confusion among WWE fans on social media: who is that purple suit guy in the back? While the identity of the man was known among some of the more hardcore wrestling fans, it was a source of ongoing confusion for some other fans. They started just referring to him as "purple suit guy." In truth, the identity of the man was WWE producer and former wrestler Adam Pearce.
Pearce is a former five-time NWA Heavyweight Champion, PWG World Champion, and NWA British Commonwealth Champion. If that's not enough to sell you on his credentials, he is also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame.
Pearce worked sporadically for the WWE early in his career. between 1997 and 2000. In addition to his work with the NWA and PWG, Pearce also had appearances for New Japan, Ring of Honor, and others. Pearce returned to WWE in 2013, serving as a coach and trainer. at the WWE Performance Center at one point before settling into his current role as a backstage producer.
With @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @IAmEliasWWE out of action tonight, @ScrapDaddyAP addresses the current status of the #ICTitle Tournament. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lR9e9xk1eG— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2020
Even so, WWE fans were sure confused by what they saw on SmackDown. Check out some of their reactions below.
Purple Square Guy
LOL!! Who the hell is that square in the purple jacket between Daniel Bryan and Cesaro?? #SmackDown #SDLive @WWE @WWEDanielBryan @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/GMLxX6op6C— josh (@Jaayo250) May 30, 2020
He Looks Massive!
He looks massive! Until you realise the purple jacket is massive and he’s stood on a platform... #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/fzgGrIMHVX— tanj. (@TanjTwit) May 30, 2020
And We're Still Confused
Whos the giant in the purple blazer? #SmackDown— BadMotorFinger (@therealgds74) May 30, 2020
The Voice of Authority Identified
The purple-jacketed voice of authority @ScrapDaddyAP #SmackDown— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) May 30, 2020
New GM?
Also, Adam Pearce you should consider being a GM like Regal. #Smackdown— “The Simple CaveMan of NoDQ” Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) May 30, 2020
Confused Where This Came From
... Why is Adam Pearce suddenly the GM of Smackdown? Did any casual WWE fan know who he was before this week? https://t.co/TccSWuP7ie— Joe Burton (@jobberton) May 30, 2020
