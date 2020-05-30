WWE SmackDown Fans Aren't Loving Jeff Hardy Drunk Driving Storyline
Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with something no one expected, as Jeff Hardy was implicated in a drunk driving accident that injured Elias. He was then arrested after police found him, and while we're waiting for more details and information regarding the arrest, WWE fans have quite a bit to say about the storyline and angle. The story touches on Jeff's real-life past issues with drugs and alcohol, and while some don't mind the story, a lot of fans are just not feeling what WWE is doing, at least not yet.
The general feeling towards the segment seems to be one of disgust, as words and phrases like scummy, bad taste, and sad are all used in reactions to the opening sequence, and it's easy to understand why.
Now, that doesn't mean everyone dislikes it, but it's hard to find something positive about the use of Jeff's past and history with alcohol in such a blatant way. Others point out that Jeff would have had to sign off on WWE using this angle, but even with that said, they aren't exactly fans of utilizing something Hardy has had to overcome for a storyline on SmackDown.
This is far from the first time WWE has based a storyline on a superstar's real life, and many times storylines that have a tinge of reality are the better stories. We've seen relationship drama, injuries, and spouses and family issues all brought into the ring, and all with differing results. We'll see what camp this storyline falls into, but for now, the jury is out.
You can find some of the reactions to Jeff Hardy's latest storyline starting on the next slide, you can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
"The Intercontinental Championship Tournament heads into the semifinal round as Jeff Hardy faces Daniel Bryan, and Elias battles AJ Styles."
Here's the card for tonight:
Jeff Hardy vs Daniel Bryan
Elias vs AJ Styles
Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville
Moment of Bliss featuring The New Day
Not Digging This
For some fans, this storyline is a no go right off the bat.
Jeff Hardy DUI angle? No thanks. Not digging this at all. #SmackDown— CrundleMania Wrestling 💨 (@CrundleMania) May 30, 2020
"Jeff Hardy DUI angle? No thanks. Not digging this at all. #SmackDown"
One Person
Another point being raised is that Hardy would have to sign off on a storyline that used his past as fodder.
There is precisely ONE PERSON who gets to decide whether or not Jeff Hardy's past can/should be used in a storyline: JEFF HARDY. If he's good with it, it's nobody else's business. PERIOD. #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox— Speez & The Benchmark Show (@speezbenchmark) May 30, 2020
"There is precisely ONE PERSON who gets to decide whether or not Jeff Hardy's past can/should be used in a storyline: JEFF HARDY. If he's good with it, it's nobody else's business. PERIOD. #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox"
Bad Taste
While some understand he had to sign off, that doesn't mean it's in good taste.
Obviously Jeff had to be ok with this, but it's still in very bad taste. #SmackDown— Steph The Writer (@TheWriterSteph) May 30, 2020
"Obviously Jeff had to be ok with this, but it's still in very bad taste. #SmackDown"
Not A Fan
Others are hoping it was his idea, but even if it was, it's not winning anyone over just yet.
I’m not a fan of using Jeff Hardy this way. I really hope it was his idea at least but even so I’ve seen too much of the addiction trauma to find it entertaining personally #Smackdown— Ryan Barker (@WildBeggar) May 30, 2020
"I’m not a fan of using Jeff Hardy this way. I really hope it was his idea at least but even so I’ve seen too much of the addiction trauma to find it entertaining personally #Smackdown"
Need The Drama
Others are cool with the storyline and like the drama it brings to SmackDown.
Ah fuck it, I like it. We need the drama for the show anyway. Dope way to start it off. #WWE #SmackDown— 𝖂𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖊 𝕸𝖆𝖞𝖘 (@WallaceMays_) May 30, 2020
"Ah fuck it, I like it. We need the drama for the show anyway. Dope way to start it off. #WWE #SmackDown"
Scummy
Others are just not fans of using Jeff's past issues for a storyline.
That #SmackDown opening angle... geez not a fan of captilizing on Jeff previous issues... just feels scummy to me!— Josh Morrell (@JoshMorrell) May 30, 2020
"That #SmackDown opening angle... geez not a fan of captilizing on Jeff previous issues... just feels scummy to me!"
One fan was hoping to see Jeff become the Intercontinental Champion, and now that doesn't look like it's going to happen.
The fact that I wanted Jeff to win the IC title and wwe had to go and kick him out with this alcohol storyline. Sad. #SmackDown— :) (@ortonsangel) May 30, 2020
"The fact that I wanted Jeff to win the IC title and wwe had to go and kick him out with this alcohol storyline. Sad. #SmackDown"
