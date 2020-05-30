WWE SmackDown Fans Aren't Loving Jeff Hardy Drunk Driving Storyline

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with something no one expected, as Jeff Hardy was implicated in a drunk driving accident that injured Elias. He was then arrested after police found him, and while we're waiting for more details and information regarding the arrest, WWE fans have quite a bit to say about the storyline and angle. The story touches on Jeff's real-life past issues with drugs and alcohol, and while some don't mind the story, a lot of fans are just not feeling what WWE is doing, at least not yet.

The general feeling towards the segment seems to be one of disgust, as words and phrases like scummy, bad taste, and sad are all used in reactions to the opening sequence, and it's easy to understand why.

Now, that doesn't mean everyone dislikes it, but it's hard to find something positive about the use of Jeff's past and history with alcohol in such a blatant way. Others point out that Jeff would have had to sign off on WWE using this angle, but even with that said, they aren't exactly fans of utilizing something Hardy has had to overcome for a storyline on SmackDown.

This is far from the first time WWE has based a storyline on a superstar's real life, and many times storylines that have a tinge of reality are the better stories. We've seen relationship drama, injuries, and spouses and family issues all brought into the ring, and all with differing results. We'll see what camp this storyline falls into, but for now, the jury is out.

You can find some of the reactions to Jeff Hardy's latest storyline starting on the next slide, you can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"The Intercontinental Championship Tournament heads into the semifinal round as Jeff Hardy faces Daniel Bryan, and Elias battles AJ Styles."

Here's the card for tonight:

Jeff Hardy vs Daniel Bryan

Elias vs AJ Styles

Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville

Moment of Bliss featuring The New Day

