WWE Fans Didn't Expect Ronda Rousey's 'Mom Failed You' Burn on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has been on a tear recently, taking out her frustration from losing the SmackDown Women's Championship out on anyone who steps in her way or has the gall to pick up a microphone and try and cut a promo on her. Tonight's SmackDown was no different, as after beating up on Shotzi a bit she picked up a microphone and addressed SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, but then she shocked everyone when she delivered a stellar burn to a vocal fan in the crowd, telling him to shut and that their mom failed them. You can check out the promo in the video below, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in regarding the burn starting on the next slide.

Rousey was talking about how some of the women in the locker room are complaining that they should be in the Title picture, and that's when a fan yelled shut up at her. Rousey heard it because she then turned towards them and said "You shut up! And your mom failed you!"

That got a big reaction from the crowd, and fans online were laughing at it as well. Rousey then said, "Liv, come out here and let's show these chicks why we're fighting for the Title tomorrow and not them." Then she got ready for a Tag Match with Morgan against Natalya and Sonya Deville, and while they had their issues during the match, Morgan and Rousey would still get the win.

Tomorrow they will face each other at SummerSlam, and you can find the full card for the event below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

TBD vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Mysterios

