WWE Fans Didn't Expect Ronda Rousey's 'Mom Failed You' Burn on SmackDown
Ronda Rousey has been on a tear recently, taking out her frustration from losing the SmackDown Women's Championship out on anyone who steps in her way or has the gall to pick up a microphone and try and cut a promo on her. Tonight's SmackDown was no different, as after beating up on Shotzi a bit she picked up a microphone and addressed SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, but then she shocked everyone when she delivered a stellar burn to a vocal fan in the crowd, telling him to shut and that their mom failed them. You can check out the promo in the video below, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in regarding the burn starting on the next slide.
Rousey was talking about how some of the women in the locker room are complaining that they should be in the Title picture, and that's when a fan yelled shut up at her. Rousey heard it because she then turned towards them and said "You shut up! And your mom failed you!"
"You shut up! And your mom failed you!"@RondaRousey | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nCnDRkw9hj— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2022
That got a big reaction from the crowd, and fans online were laughing at it as well. Rousey then said, "Liv, come out here and let's show these chicks why we're fighting for the Title tomorrow and not them." Then she got ready for a Tag Match with Morgan against Natalya and Sonya Deville, and while they had their issues during the match, Morgan and Rousey would still get the win.
Tomorrow they will face each other at SummerSlam, and you can find the full card for the event below.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)
WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory
Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee
TBD vs Seth Rollins
The Miz vs Logan Paul
Judgement Day vs Mysterios
Are you excited for SummerSlam Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Why
prevnext
Why did Ronda say that 😀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Z5GcZz5U2l— Captian Colby 🌊 (@skippyohpop) July 30, 2022
Said What She Said
prevnext
Did Ronda just say what she said #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zWIhXNUR99— Kidd bushi (@BushiKidd) July 30, 2022
Cooked
prevnext
Ronda Rousey did not need to cook that random fan like that 😭 #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/aHhmu1rl9O— Dotty 💫 (@FindingDotty) July 30, 2022
Good For Business
prevnext
Heel @RondaRousey is good for business. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Rlgyg8nX6q— Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) July 30, 2022
Savage
prevnext
Ooo Ronda is savage today!— Marc Chouen (@MarcChouen) July 30, 2022
Cena
July 30, 2022prevnext
The Rock
prev
Sounds like something #TheRock would've came up with!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PqrvpFHnED— Cristian (nuff said) (@UnhingedMerc793) July 30, 2022