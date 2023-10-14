WWE's Triple H Reveals Nick Aldis as SmackDown General Manager and Traded Raw Superstar

After Bayley and Zelina Vega threw down in the ring, it was time for Triple H to make his appearance on the WWE SmackDown season premiere. The Game hit the ring and had a number of big reveals to share. Triple H was excited to tell Adam Pearce that he was getting a big promotion, announcing Pearce as the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw. Triple H then revealed that there would also be a General Manager of SmackDown, and that would be Nick Aldis, making his WWE TV debut. The surprises weren't done though, as Aldis revealed who would be the Raw Superstar moving to SmackDown for the Jey Uso trade, and that ended up being Kevin Owens.

The crowd cheered for Triple H as he went to the ring, and he started things off by saying, "I gotta tell you, there's a big part of me that misses that. It is electric in here tonight. I don't know what it is, whether it's this time of the year. Hell, it is October, which means we just came out of an incredibly successful Fastlane and are on our way to Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, and it all starts right here tonight on the season premiere of SmackDown!"

"Now, I came out here tonight to call attention to one of the unsung heroes of WWE. He's in the ring with me right now and he doesn't know why I asked him out here. Not only did he have an incredibly successful career as an in-ring performer, but Adam Pearce over the past three years as a WWE official has done an incredible job doing a very thankless job. He has managed the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown. He has overseen both shows and he has done an incredible job and of that Adam, I say thank you," Triple H said.

"And with that in mind. That job is incredibly difficult and is no job that one person should do alone. So with that, I'm very happy to tell you that you will no longer be doing it alone, and I am happy to tell you that you are getting a promotion. As of right now, Adam Pearce is now the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw. Which leads me to who will be the General Manager of Smackdown," Triple H said.

That's when Dominic Mysterio's music hit and he got a chorus of boos from the crowd. Mysterio said "Fastlane was not a tremendous success. The Judgement Day got screwed out of their Tag Team Titles. Like I said, the Judement Day got screwed out off their Tag Team Titles." The crowd hit with louder boos, and Mysterio raised his voice but the crowd just got louder.

Triple H said, "Wow, first of all, wow. I always thought they were pumping in that noise. I didn't realize how loud it was when you were actually out here. Not a lot of people know this about me but I have a history as a lip reader and I believe you were saying something about the injustice of the Tag Team Championships. Well here's the thing Dominik. You're yelling at the wrong people. The is the GM of Monday Night Raw. You need to be talking to the General Manager of SmackDown So let me bring him out here, Mr. Nick Aldis."

Aldis said, "Well first of all I'd like to thank WWE for the opportunity of a lifetime, the number one wrestling show today, SmackDown. And Adam, I look forward to some healthy competition between our two brands. And Dom, good to meet you. I'm a fan... of your dad."

"I'm going to cut to the chase, you know about a month ago Cody Rhodes was instrumental in a deal that took Jey Uso to Raw. In exchange, a Raw superstar must come to SmackDown. As my first official act, I'd like to introduce SmackDown's newest superstar right now," Aldis said.

That's when Kevin Owens came out, revealing he was the new SmackDown superstar. Owens then hit Mysterio with a Stunner and knocked him out of the ring, and Roman Reigns was none too happy about Owens being back in the fold.

What did you think of Aldis and Owens coming to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!