WWE Fans Losing Their Minds Over Bianca Belair's Amazing Win at WrestleMania 37
WWE fans around the world made a point to say how they wanted Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, and when it happened they were ecstatic. Then it came time for the match, and those who have been fans of both stars knew they were going to get a great match, but what Banks and Belair provided was a modern classic in the making, one that left fans riveted to the final pinfall, and Belair was left standing. The match was celebrated all over social media, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
Belair and Banks pulled out all the stops throughout the match, from highly difficult splashes and Meteora's to powerbombs and braid whips, it had a bit of everything, though you knew this was going to be something special when Belair was tearing up a bit right at the beginning of the match.
WOW, what a spectacular match between #BiancaBelair and #SashaBanks, and couldn't be more thrilled for Belair. Buckle in folks because this is going to be fun! #WrestleMania37 https://t.co/Jo6gosCEXy— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 11, 2021
They went on to have one amazing match, a match some are calling their favorite WrestleMania match of all time. That's high praise, but it's certainly worthy to be in the discussion, and before we get to everyone else's reaction, you can find mine above. Yeah it's tacky to include your own in an article but you know what I'm writing it so whatever.
How they are going to follow up that match on Night 2 remains to be seen, but here's the card for Night 1.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison
Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins
Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon
Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay
Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day
Deserve It
It was one amazing main event and fans everywhere were so proud of both stars putting on a clinic.
couldn't be more proud of these girls, our women's division, our main event, they deserves this so much.#WrestleMania #BiancaBelair #SashaBanks pic.twitter.com/2iEUXw0Eum— collin (@womenxwrestling) April 11, 2021
"couldn’t be more proud of these girls, our women’s division, our main event, they deserves this so much.
#WrestleMania #BiancaBelair #SashaBanks"
Congrats Are In Order
EST Nation Rise up!
Well Deserved!! Congratulations to the EST of WWE @BiancaBelairWWE #AndNew Smackdown Women's Champion!!! Stay Savage!!! EST Nation Rise Up— Savage Saint (@IsaiahCooks4) April 11, 2021
"Well Deserved!! Congratulations to the EST of WWE @BiancaBelairWWE #AndNew Smackdown Women’s Champion!!! Stay Savage!!! EST Nation Rise Up"prevnext
No War, Just Great Wrestling
Forget the wars and all of the competition, because tonight it was just about two amazing women in the ring that delivered a classic.
Some people wanna make this an AEW vs WWE thing when we just watched two badass, powerful & talented AF women main event a ridiculously awesome show.
It doesn't have to be _ vs _
It could just be "THAT WAS INCREDIBLE & I LOVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING."
Because it was & I do!— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) April 11, 2021
"Some people wanna make this an AEW vs WWE thing when we just watched two badass, powerful & talented AF women main event a ridiculously awesome show.
It doesn't have to be _ vs _
It could just be "THAT WAS INCREDIBLE & I LOVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING."
Because it was & I do!"prevnext
Unselfish
The spotlight was undoubtedly on Belair, but there was also plenty of appreciation for Sasha Banks.
Sasha Banks is one of the most unselfish wrestlers I have ever seen. She always elevates her partners. No matter how many years pass, Bianca will remember what Sasha did for her. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D69RWyuDAS— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) April 11, 2021
"Sasha Banks is one of the most unselfish wrestlers I have ever seen. She always elevates her partners. No matter how many years pass, Bianca will remember what Sasha did for her. #WrestleMania"prevnext
Two of the Best
Love for the match and the two superstars in the ring was pouring in, and the match is already considered a classic WrestleMania throwdown.
We just watched two of the best women's wrestlers in the world deliver the best #WrestleMania main event since probably 2015. Hats off to both. pic.twitter.com/6CPrHGGAhi— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 11, 2021
"We just watched two of the best women’s wrestlers in the world deliver the best #WrestleMania main event since probably 2015. Hats off to both."prevnext
Beginnings
From the Mae Young Classic to being crowned Champion at WrestleMania, Belair has had quite the journey.
from the first ever mae young classic to winning the sd women's title in the main event of wrestlemania 37. so proud of bianca belair ! 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/4CwltXqo0X— 🌸 corinne 💚 (@whirlingcandy) April 11, 2021
"from the first ever mae young classic to winning the sd women’s title in the main event of wrestlemania 37. so proud of bianca belair ! Loudly crying faceBlue heart"prevnext
Priceless Moments
It's understandable to get frustrated with WWE storylines at times, but it's moments like these that just can't be equaled, and make it all worth it.
People get confused as to why I stick by WWE through weeks, sometimes months of frustration, well in the end it's worth it for priceless moments like these. Words and tweets will never do it justice. It just makes you feel as proud as a parent. It's a truly epic feeling. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/EpBCaKPSGF— ∞ (@corkscrewmagiic) April 11, 2021
"People get confused as to why I stick by WWE through weeks, sometimes months of frustration, well in the end it's worth it for priceless moments like these. Words and tweets will never do it justice. It just makes you feel as proud as a parent. It's a truly epic feeling. See-no-evil monkey"prev