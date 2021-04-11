WWE Fans Losing Their Minds Over Bianca Belair's Amazing Win at WrestleMania 37

WWE fans around the world made a point to say how they wanted Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, and when it happened they were ecstatic. Then it came time for the match, and those who have been fans of both stars knew they were going to get a great match, but what Banks and Belair provided was a modern classic in the making, one that left fans riveted to the final pinfall, and Belair was left standing. The match was celebrated all over social media, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

Belair and Banks pulled out all the stops throughout the match, from highly difficult splashes and Meteora's to powerbombs and braid whips, it had a bit of everything, though you knew this was going to be something special when Belair was tearing up a bit right at the beginning of the match.

WOW, what a spectacular match between #BiancaBelair and #SashaBanks, and couldn’t be more thrilled for Belair. Buckle in folks because this is going to be fun! #WrestleMania37 https://t.co/Jo6gosCEXy — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 11, 2021

They went on to have one amazing match, a match some are calling their favorite WrestleMania match of all time. That's high praise, but it's certainly worthy to be in the discussion, and before we get to everyone else's reaction, you can find mine above. Yeah it's tacky to include your own in an article but you know what I'm writing it so whatever.

How they are going to follow up that match on Night 2 remains to be seen, but here's the card for Night 1.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day

