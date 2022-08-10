WWE Fans Taking Shots at Boxing in NXT Rounds Match

The second match of tonight's WWE NXT was a Rounds match between Wes Lee and Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes would be at ringside. The Rounds match would take place across six 3-minute rounds, with a 20-second break between each round. Once a fall occurs, the round ends, and falls can be won by pinfall, submission, or count out. Seeing as falls could be won by pinfall and submission, it confused fans when they saw Lee and Williams wearing boxing gloves throughout the first round, and fans definitely were not loving the boxing that was happening, and you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.

Boxing matches don't happen all that often in WWE, and fans were definitely not feeling the boxing happening throughout the first round. Thankfully at the beginning of the second round, the gloves came off and the two stars were able to jump into their wrestling arsenal.

That said, Williams would put on one glove later in the match, and eventually, it would be 1 to 1 as round 5 continued. Hayes would also help out at times, but Lee would overcome the odds and get the 2nd fall and win the match. You can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.