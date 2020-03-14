WWE SmackDown Fans Are Loving Triple H on Commentary

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown kicked off with no crowd, but that didn’t stop the team of WWE superstars present from delivering some entertaining matches. Those matches were made all the better by some unusual commentary, as the team for tonight’s episode of SmackDown was Michael Cole and Triple H, and after tonight’s performance on the microphone, WWE fans are absolutely loving what he brought to the show. In fact, judging by reactions on social media, WWE fans want way more of Triple H on commentary after his work on the show tonight, as he brought a mix of insight, passion, snark, and fun to the desk, and we’ve pulled together some of our favorite reactions.

Triple H talked at length about Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss’ rise through NXT during their tag team match, and whenever he wasn’t building someone up he was either addressing real rumors and reports (like his recent “demotion”) or taking hilarious jabs at superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura or his own commentary partner Michael Cole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, the Cole stuff was by far the highlight of the night, and it made many fans hopeful that at some point soon he’ll find some additional time to get on commentary, as he made the whole night even better.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

“Friday Night SmackDown proceeds with no live audience from Orlando. The returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige highlight the action on FOX at 8/7 C.”

Here’s the full rundown.

Jeff Hardy Returns

Paige Addresses Bayley

John Cena Returns to Address The Fiend

What did you think of Triple H’s work on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE, and now hit the next slide to see some of the best reactions to Triple H’s commentary blitz!

Best Part of the Show

Even those who weren’t fans of the rest of the show loved what Triple H was doing tonight.

Think I’m gonna go ahead & tap out for the night. Triple H was honestly the best thing on this show. Smackdown still continues to be bland & uninteresting even with no crowd. This’ll probably be the only time you’ll see me live tweet about this show. #SmackDown — Wesley Williams (@big_wes18) March 14, 2020

“Think I’m gonna go ahead & tap out for the night. Triple H was honestly the best thing on this show. Smackdown still continues to be bland & uninteresting even with no crowd. This’ll probably be the only time you’ll see me live tweet about this show. #SmackDown”

The Best

Many fans felt Triple H’s commentary was fantastic, and definitely want to see more.

@TripleH is the best at commentary and he needs to do it more — Landon (@Landon06928943) March 14, 2020

“@TripleH is the best at commentary and he needs to do it more”

Pedigree on Cole

Fans loved how Triple H was having some fun with Michael Cole, and one fan felt that a Pedigree through the table was a natural conclusion.

If tonight ends with @TripleH giving Michael Cole a #pedigree through the announce table it may be the greatest episode of @WWE #SmackDownLIVE ever. — produced by ANOM ALEEZ (@ANOM_ALEEZ) March 14, 2020

“If tonight ends with @TripleH giving Michael Cole a #pedigree through the announce table it may be the greatest episode of @WWE #SmackDownLIVE ever.”

Hilarious

Again, some were not fans of the overall episode, but they did love them some Triple H.

It sucks because the empty arena stuff was fun and @TripleH is hilarious #SmackDown — Tony Long (@dragonx_hd) March 14, 2020

“It sucks because the empty arena stuff was fun and @TripleH is hilarious #SmackDown”

Amazing Job

Others recognize just how difficult it is to put on an entertaining show without a crowd to work with, and they also always gave kudos to how Triple H made the night even better.

the wwe team are doing a great job keeping the show going with no fans i still have respect for there for putting there heart in to it triple h is doing amazing job as commentary #SmackDown — Scott Budgett (@ScottBudget) March 14, 2020

“the wwe team are doing a great job keeping the show going with no fans i still have respect for there for putting there heart in to it triple h is doing amazing job as commentary #SmackDown”

Wild Commentary

Between Triple H on the mic and Asuka’s crazy dancing, some fans couldn’t get enough of tonight’s big episode.

@TripleH wild commentary and dancing @WWEAsuka have been the best things on the show until now. #SmackDown — The Infamous BattleKat (@IBattlekat) March 14, 2020

“@TripleH wild commentary and dancing @WWEAsuka have been the best things on the show until now. #SmackDown”

Low Key

The jabs that Triple H got in during tonight’s events were not unnoticed and were also very much appreciated.

Triple H low-key criticizing the EC match for being too long is amazing content I didn’t know I needed. #SmackDownOnFox — The Lone Wolf (@shinglestrup) March 14, 2020

“Triple H low-key criticizing the EC match for being too long is amazing content I didn’t know I needed. #SmackDownOnFox”

Need More

Some were checking off the big appearances of the night, but more than anything they wanted more Triple H and Michael Cole.

I already saw Roman, now I just need John and Jeff and more of this Triple H and Michael commentary #SmackDown — Ramiyah (@Ramiyahz) March 14, 2020

“I already saw Roman, now I just need John and Jeff and more of this Triple H and Michael commentary #SmackDown”