Triple H Addresses His WWE "Demotion" on SmackDown

A recent report revealed that Triple H had a title change within WWE, one that was seen as demotion compared to his old title. Triple H's new title is Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, but his old title was Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, and that is being seen as a quiet demotion after it was revealed at a shareholders meeting. On tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX, Triple H actually addressed it in a humorous way during his stint on commentary alongside Michael Cole, and fans are absolutely loving what he said. Triple H told Cole he's the "only person to get a demotion and still be busier than ever", a very tongue in cheek way to address it for sure.

The initial report said it was a quiet demotion, but regardless of his title, Triple H has a slew of responsibilities with both WWE and NXT, and it would seem he's handling it in stride, even pitching in on commentary.

Actually, according to many fans on social media, he's doing a fantastic job on the mic, and we definitely agree that we would love to see more of him on ringside commentary in the future. Granted, only when he's not actually going one of the other million parts of his job, so relish it while you can.

Yeah.. Triple H to Cole - "The only person who could get demoted and get busier" Lol😂😂😂😂😂 — Vansh (@TheReal_Vansh) March 14, 2020

Triple H saying “on,y person to get a demotion and still be busier than ever” was telling. There were rumors his new position was a demotion and he basically confirmed it. — Tricia 👩‍👦 (@caringangel86) March 14, 2020

