WWE: Ringside Collectibles Reveals New Looks at Karrion Kross, Becky Lynch, Johnny Gargano, and More

Mattel is always growing and expanding their WWE toylines, and thanks to WWE and Ringside Collectibles we have new looks at several upcoming additions. The new additions are from Series 118, Elite series 85, Ultimate Edition series 8, an Elite 2-Pack, and some Amazon exclusives, and feature superstars like Edge, Becky Lynch, Macho Man Randy Savage, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and a version of Johnny Gargano that Marvel fans are going to absolutely love. There are some real standouts in the new figures, and you can check them all out starting on the next slide. Before we get to those though, Ringside also recently revealed the figure lineups for Series 119, which includes a unique mix of legends and current superstars. Triple H and John Cena hold down the legends front, while Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic, and Randy Orton hold down the current era, and the line is expected to hit later this month. While Elite series 85 is up for pre-order, Elite series 84 is now in stock, and includes Sheamus, Murphy, Jeff Hardy, Angel Garza, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley, and you can check out the line right here. As for the new additions, you can check out all of them starting on the next slide, and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments. As always you can talk also talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Becky Lynch The Man Becky Lynch will also be part of Elite series 85, which has the superstar with her Raw Women's Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase that housed it ahead of being given to Asuka. There have been several Lynch figures, but this is one of the better face scans for sure.

Johnny Gargano We also got great looks at new exclusives, including the anticipated Johnny Gargano figure based on his Wolverine-themed look from TakeOver, and it will exclusive to Amazon.