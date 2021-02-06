WWE: Ringside Collectibles Reveals New Looks at Karrion Kross, Becky Lynch, Johnny Gargano, and More
Mattel is always growing and expanding their WWE toylines, and thanks to WWE and Ringside Collectibles we have new looks at several upcoming additions. The new additions are from Series 118, Elite series 85, Ultimate Edition series 8, an Elite 2-Pack, and some Amazon exclusives, and feature superstars like Edge, Becky Lynch, Macho Man Randy Savage, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, and a version of Johnny Gargano that Marvel fans are going to absolutely love. There are some real standouts in the new figures, and you can check them all out starting on the next slide.
Before we get to those though, Ringside also recently revealed the figure lineups for Series 119, which includes a unique mix of legends and current superstars. Triple H and John Cena hold down the legends front, while Lacey Evans, Dominik Dijakovic, and Randy Orton hold down the current era, and the line is expected to hit later this month.
While Elite series 85 is up for pre-order, Elite series 84 is now in stock, and includes Sheamus, Murphy, Jeff Hardy, Angel Garza, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley, and you can check out the line right here.
As for the new additions, you can check out all of them starting on the next slide, and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments. As always you can talk also talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Austin Theory
Up first is current member of The Way Austin Theory, who has a standard version with black gear and a chase version in red gear, and you can check out both versions below.
Finn Balor
Series #118 will also feature a new version of NXT Champion Finn Balor, this time in his blue Prince gear.
Jeff Hardy
Next up in Series 118 is a new Jeff Hardy, which features the Charismatic Enigma in his purple, black, and white gear and kind of looking through my soul a bit.
Viking Raiders
Series 118 also features the powerhouse duo of the Viking Raiders, and while both Erik and Ivar feature some larger than life expressions, Erik's really goes for it.
United States Championship
Next up is not a wrestler but a title, as the relatively recent redesign of the United States Championship gets its own addition to the collectibles line.
Universal Championship
Speaking of titles, the Universal Championship is also now part of Mattel's line, giving you everything you need to start walking around calling yourself the Tribal Chief.
Edge
Mr. Royal Rumble winner himself Edge is the latest addition to the Ultimate Edition line, and this is one of the best sculpts and face scans they've done so far.
Macho Man Randy Savage
The Ultimate Edition line is also getting another legend in Macho Man Randy Savage, who comes with a sweet white and green jacket and hat combo, as well as all the accessories you'd expect.
Elite 2-Pack Triple H and Jeff Hardy
Next we have the newest Elite 2-Pack, featuring Jeff Hardy and Triple H, and as you can see it features 2001 era SmackDown designs for both stars, and even includes a Championship title.
Aleister Black
The Elite line is also getting a new version of Aleister Black, and as you can see the superstar is really getting his due here, complete with detailed gear and a pretty spot-on likeness.
The Undertaker
The Undertaker is also getting a new figure, and this one is based on his memorable Boneyard match at WrestleMania, and even comes with a shovel.
Becky Lynch
The Man Becky Lynch will also be part of Elite series 85, which has the superstar with her Raw Women's Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase that housed it ahead of being given to Asuka. There have been several Lynch figures, but this is one of the better face scans for sure.
Liv Morgan
Another Elite Series 85 addition is Liv Morgan, who comes with her more modern black gear (before she rejoined the Riott Squad) and the white robe, and again, a pretty great likeness here.
Karrion Kross
The new Elite figures will also feature some WWE Elite figure debuts. That includes the lethal Karrion Kross, who features a spot-on likeness and his trademark tattoos, as well as a black jacket. Tick Tock indeed.
Bray Wyatt
The Fiend may be out of commission at the moment, but that doesn't mean demand for his figures has stopped, and the latest includes an Elite-style Firefly Funhouse version, complete with a Huskus the Pig accessory.
Johnny Gargano
We also got great looks at new exclusives, including the anticipated Johnny Gargano figure based on his Wolverine-themed look from TakeOver, and it will exclusive to Amazon.prevnext
Christian
Those who watched the Royal Rumble saw Christian return to action, and he will have a new figure to go with it, which is also an Amazon Exclusive.