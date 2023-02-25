WWE Files for Six New Trademarks, Including Newest Gimmick Match

WWE has filed for six new trademarks, and they're split into shows and gimmick matches. Three of the trademarks are for premium live event names, including Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber. One is for WWE NXT, and one is for Fatal 4-Way. Those are all pretty standard, though the newest one is for a brand new match type known as Jailhouse Street Fight. It will be introduced at NXT Roadblock and will be the second new match type in recent months after NXT's Iron Survivor Challenge. You can find the official description for all of the trademarks below (via Fightful).

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information"

The Jailhouse Street Fight will feature Tony D'Angelo and Dijak, and the challenge came from D'Angelo. It remains to be seen what makes this particular version of a Street Fight so unique, but with D'Angelo in the mix, it should be quite entertaining.

There isn't much set in stone yet for Roadblock, as right now it's only the Jailhouse Street Fight, one other match, and an interview segment. More matches should make their way to the card after this coming Tuesday's episode, and some matches have been teased, but it's not known if they will be featured at Roadblock or next month's Stand & Deliver.

The NXT Women's Championship match is set though and will be between NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura. Perez showed her respect to Satomura after the former NXT UK Women's Champion became her partner in a tag match, and Satomura accepted but also wanted a favor in return. That would be a shot at the Championship, and now she will get that shot at Roadblock.

The other confirmed segment is an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect, but this will be very different compared to other entries. That's because Waller will finally get his one on one sit-down with Shawn Michaels, which he's been asking for ever since he lost to Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day. Waller has taken control of the production truck and even stormed a press conference for a confrontation with Michaels, and most recently accused Michaels of planting people in the audience to boo him.

This doesn't look to be a match, but odds are a sweet chin music flies, right? Michaels has to get a little revenge, but maybe we'll see that at Stand & Deliver instead.