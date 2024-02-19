WWE Announces Five-Day "World at WrestleMania" Fan Experience

WrestleMania has become larger than life. After years of being a one-night arena show, WWE began supersizing its culminating event, bringing the Showcase of the Immortals to football stadiums. This move led to WrestleMania evolving into a full-blown festival for the squared circle, as various independent promotions would flock to that year's WrestleMania host city to run shows throughout the week. WWE itself continued to double down on the WrestleMania experience, bringing auxiliary events like WWE WrestleMania Fan Axxess and NXT TakeOver to the weekend. In 2020, WWE expanded WrestleMania to a two-night event, splitting what once was close to a seven-hour show across the full weekend.

WWE Announces "World at WrestleMania" Fan Experience

The WrestleMania experience has evolved once again.

As announced in a press release, WWE and Fanatics Events are teaming up to present WWE World at WrestleMania. This interactive fan experience will begin on Thursday, April 4th and run until Monday, April 8th inside Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WWE World at WrestleMania is set to feature various immersive elements including panels with WWE superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, autograph opportunities, meet-and-greets, exhibits with WrestleMania memorabilia, and more. The five-day event will also be home to the "largest" WWE Superstore that the company has ever run.

"Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we're excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL," WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development Scott Zanghellini said.

"Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania," CEO of Fanatics Events Lance Fensterman said. "Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE's marquee event."

WWE World at WrestleMania tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 22 at 2 PM ET.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber Winner

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber Winner WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Women's Elimination Chamber Winner

More matches will be announced over the coming weeks.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.