WWE Confirms WrestleMania 39 is Two Nights, Sets Official Dates

WWE has officially confirmed that WrestleMania 39 will be taking place over two nights and has revealed the official dates! With the first night of WrestleMania 38 now at its end, the WWE Universe is already looking ahead to the big plans for next year’s events. Many fans had been wondering if WrestleMania would be continuing with its two night format that began a couple of years ago, and it seems like for the next year WWE is planning to continue its trend of keeping the biggest pay-per-view event playing out over the course of two different nights.

Before the main event segment for the fight night of WrestleMania 38, WWE officially announced that WrestleMania 39 will be taking place at the SoFi in Inglewood, CA (otherwise touted as the “Hollywood” location) across two different nights in 2023. It will be April 1-2 next year, and thus now it’s time for fans to look ahead and try and guess what could even stack the card across both nights. It’s certainly many reasons to be excited for what potentially could be coming our way. You can check out the official announcement below:

As for what we could expect to see from WrestleMania 39, plenty can change over the next year. Stars will get even bigger, potential for injuries or absences is still very much possible, but it seems that WWE’s reported plans for what could be coming next involve Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in some capacity. These early reports have indicated with that plan in mind, but it still remains to be seen whether or not that turns out to be the case given just how long a year really could be.

What do you think? How do you feel about WrestleMania 39 taking place over two nights? What matches are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!