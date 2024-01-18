Report: ROH Supercard of Honor Running WrestleMania Weekend

Historically for the last few years, Ring of Honor has run its yearly Supercard of Honor pay-per-view WrestleMania weekend. It appears that ROH may be sticking to tradition heading into this year's show. In recent years, the Supercard shows usually run anywhere from the last week of March to the first week of April.

According to Fightful Select, Supercard of Honor is internally scheduled for April 5 in Philadelphia at the Liacouras Center. Although Tony Khan had originally stated that there were no plans for either AEW or ROH to run this WrestleMania weekend, however he reconsidered it after a question from Fightful's Righteous Reg.

Although the venue has a capacity of 10,000 it is expected to be scaled down. Although ROH has never run a show at that venue, AEW has a number of times since its inception. For the third episode of AEW Dynamite in 2019, various episodes of AEW Rampage, and most recently in October where the BCC defeated Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada.

ROH appears to be really gaining steam again with its roster of champions. Bullet Club Gold captured their first titles as a group on AEW Dynamite, the ROH Six-Man Championships, and Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher became the World TV Champion at ROH Final Battle. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) picked up a victory over MJF to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships for the third time in their careers. Meanwhile, Athena is still dominating the women's division as the longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion. She recently revealed that she'd love to make ROH a global brand by defending the title overseas. "I would love to go back to Australia. I would love to take the Ring of Honor Championship on a world tour, I really would. Now, I'm more focused on trying to see what's next for me because I don't know. I would love to promote Ring of Honor on a world level. We get to go to Canada. My dream right now is to go to Japan. That is a dream, that is a style that I have emulated more than anything else and I know those women hit so hard and they are so phenomenal and they train beast mode 24/7 and that's something I have always wanted to be immersed in." At Final Battle Khan revealed a shiny new women's title

