WWE Free Agency Update: One Major Independent Star Has Signed, While Another Shockingly Hasn't

WWE has been busy in the free agency market lately, bringing back a number of wrestlers over the past few months that were previously released by Vince McMahon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stars from other promotions have also been rumored to be making the jump to Stamford, prompting an update from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp on Monday afternoon. Sapp confirmed that former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green, who was written off TV late last year, has quietly signed with WWE and has been under contract "for quite some time." The only thing keeping her from appearing on TV is that the creative team has yet to formulate a plan for her.

Sapp also noted that, despite all the speculation that Green's husband Matt Cardona will be following her back to WWE, he has not put pen to paper on a deal yet. Cardona has found an incredible amount of success since his initial WWE release, becoming a top heel in companies like Impact, the NWA and GCW while raking in championships.

Kyle Rae Has Not Signed With WWE

Former AEW and Impact star Kylie Rae took part in a WWE tryout last month and within that same week was on a Main Event taping during an episode of Monday Night Raw (as Briana Ray). However, Sapp reported that as of now Rae is still a free agent and had no update as to why WWE didn't lock her into a new deal.

Rae was one of the first women to sign with All Elite Wrestling and was seen by many as one of the company's brightest stars in its first few months. However, she requested her release after being pulled from the 2019 Fyter Fest event.

"I don't know how to start this and I can't speak on other's behalves. I can only speak for myself and what's in my heart. I don't know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously 😅. But here: nobody made me leave," Rae wrote on Instagram while explaining her departure. "AEW took my career to new levels and I'm beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best. It's a great group of people who truly love wrestling and just want everyone to succeed. I've always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God."

"I wish I had the answers but the truth I don't," she added. "We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don't need them. It's God's plan and he has shown me what's truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone. So instead of bashing, let's just love one another and appreciate what we have, or something like that lol sorry I'm awkward."