Former AEW Star Makes Their WWE Debut

Former AEW star Kylie Rae made her WWE debut ahead of this week's Monday Night Raw during a Main Event taping. After taking part in a WWE tryout last week, she arrived in Milwaukee under the name Briana Ray and took on Dana Brooke. Rae first broke out in the pro wrestling world as one of AEW's earliest signings but requested her release due to personal reasons in the Summer of 2019.

She would go on to debut in Impact Wrestling in October 2019 and would stay there for over a year before suddenly backing out of a planned Knockouts Championship match at the 2020 Bound for Glory pay-per-view. She initially announced her retirement from pro wrestling but would return to the independent scene in June of 2021 and wrestled primarily for the NWA. Her last independent match before joining WWE came on Dec. 3 for Limitless Wrestling. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available!

Rumors regarding Rae's decision to leave AEW spread for months, with the leading theory being that she was "bullied" out of the company by Brandi Rhodes. She eventually popped up on Instagram in November 2019 to shoot those rumors down.

"I don't know how to start this and I can't speak on other's behalves. I can only speak for myself and what's in my heart. I don't know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously 😅. But here: nobody made me leave," Rae wrote. "AEW took my career to new levels and I'm beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best. It's a great group of people who truly love wrestling and just want everyone to succeed. I've always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God.

"I wish I had the answers but the truth I don't," she added. "We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don't need them. It's God's plan and he has shown me what's truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone. So instead of bashing, let's just love one another and appreciate what we have, or something like that lol sorry I'm awkward."

