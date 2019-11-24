Kylie Rae Explains Why She Left AEW, Shoots Down Rumors

Kylie Rae took to Instagram on Sunday to finally comment on why she suddenly left All Elite Wrestling. The 27-year-old rising star looking to be one of the pillars of AEW Women’s Division when the company first launched at the start of 2019 and was an obvious fan-favorite during her four-way match at Double or Nothing against Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose. However her next match at Fyter Fest was scrapped without warning, and it wasn’t until after the All Out show in August that AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that Rae had been let go after requesting her release.

In her post Rae shot down any rumors about her departure and said the decision was purely personal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know how to start this and I can’t speak on other’s behalves. I can only speak for myself and what’s in my heart. I don’t know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously 😅. But here: nobody made me leave,” Rae said. “AEW took my career to new levels and I’m beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best. It’s a great group of people who truly love wrestling and just want everyone to succeed. I’ve always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God.

“I wish I had the answers but the truth I don’t,” she added. “We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don’t need them. It’s God’s plan and he has shown me what’s truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone. So instead of bashing, let’s just love one another and appreciate what we have, or something like that lol sorry I’m awkward.”

After wrestling twice in June, Rae took three months off from wrestling before returning to action in late September. She recently wrestled twice for Impact Wrestling.