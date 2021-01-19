Funko Fair's New WWE Pops Include Stone Cold, Chyna, and More

✖

Funko kicked off its big virtual event Funko Fair this week, and each day will bring numerous announcements and teases for what the upcoming year holds for the Funko universe. This morning Funko revealed the first of many teases in a new video that put the WWE side of their Funko world in the spotlight, and we got a new look at several upcoming WWE Pops and even the tease of a new 2-pack, though a few Pops were hidden to keep a few surprises. Part of that new lineup includes a host of WWE legends, and if you're a fan of the Attitude era you're in luck.

The revealed lineup includes Chyna, Mankind, and two versions of Stone Cold. The first features him with his trademark vest and his Championship belt, while the other seems to be part of a 2-pack and features a t-shirt and jean shorts.

That 2-pack is also displayed in a Raw-themed ring, which seems to be part of the set. If it is part of the set, that's sweet, and hopefully, a SmackDown-themed one will follow down the line.

(Photo: Funko)

There are also two mystery portraits in the singles section and the mystery portrait in the 2-pack, and another spot holds just the WWE logo, but we're guessing this is one to be revealed later on as well.

Both the portraits seem to be men from their build, and the 2-pack seems like a male Pop as well. The logo could be another unannounced female Pop though, which would be nice to bring some balance to the set.

This makes the third Stone Cold Pop to come to the line, though will be the first for Mankind and Chyna. As for the identity of that other 2-pack spot, a few popular theories include another version of The Rock or Kurt Angle, and in regards to the other two spots, your guess is as good as mine.

Are you excited for the new Funko WWE Pops? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and Funko with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!