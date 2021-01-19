Here's Where to Get All of the Funko Fair 2021 Pop Figures

For nearly a year now, Funko has been running virtual Pop figure conventions in place of cancelled events such as NYCC and SDCC. Given the ongoing pandemic situation, it will be some time before these conventions can resume in-person events. So, Funko is forging ahead in 2021 with their first Funko Fair - a two week mega event that will showcase new products in their Funko Pop, SODA, Funko Games, Paka Paka, and Loungefly lines. Hundreds of new releases are expected, and this post will be your hub for info on where to get all of the new Pop figures and exclusives.

Funko Fair 2021 runs from January 19th through the 29th, with a new drop of Pop figures happening on most of these days. Each series of drops will have a theme - such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and anime. We also expect new Pop figures in the DC Comics, Pokemon, NBC, and Five Nights at Freddy's lineup - just to name a few. Basically, Funko Fair 2021 is shaping up to be the biggest Pop figure release event in Funko's history. Here's a map of what to expect:

Below you'll find all of the new Funko Fair 2021 Pop figure releases (and other merch) broken down by theme and date with pre-order links. Naturally, this list will update continually throughout the days and weeks as new merch is released. You can also keep up with new Funko Fair pre-orders here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Hot Topic.

Note that these new Funko Pop figure and SODA releases are going to be a standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there won't be any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, we still expect to see sell outs on some of the bigger retailer exclusives, so make sure to keep an eye out for those (they will be marked as exclusives below). Releases for each day are expected to begin around 11am EST (8am PST). You'll be able to find details on our favorite Funko Pop waves from Funko Fair 2021 right here.

Releases for January 19th, 2021: (Begins at 11am EST)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.