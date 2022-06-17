WWE and G4 Tease New Project

WWE's Xavier Woods (real name Austin Creed) is rather busy these days, as the WWE Superstar jumps in the ring on weekly episodes of SmackDown while also co-hosting G4's Attack of the Show and X-Play, which he also balances with his own channel UpUpDownDown. Now Creed has revealed a brand new project involving WWE and G4 with fellow host Gina Darling, though we are still waiting on concrete details. Creed and Darling teased the upcoming project between WWE and G4 in a new video, and you can watch the full thing in the post below.

Creed started out the video by saying "What's going on guys. So ya'll have finally met the talented Gina Darling, and we've been cooking something up that we want to tell you guys about. Gina. Wanna have the honors?" Darling said "Hmmm, nah, let's make em wait for it." Creed replied "Make em wait?", and Darling responded "Yeah". Creed closed out the video by saying "Alright. We'll make em wait."

Creed and Darling are both sitting on the stage with the WWE logo lit up between them, and as the video moves forward the camera slowly tilts up, revealing the stairs and a lit-up G4 logo on the back wall. Hopefully, G4 and WWE will reveal more details soon, but in the meantime, we can only guess about what the project is. Perhaps it's a weekly series involving WWE Superstars, or maybe the G4 stars will be heading out to a Raw or SmackDown? Quite a few possibilities at this point.

G4 has had quite a few WWE superstars show up to Attack of the Show and X-Play, and with Liv Morgan making the most recent appearance. There have also been appearances from Creed's Da Party teammates Cesaro and Adam Cole, and several AEW stars have also jumped on the show in recent weeks.

What do you want to see from this new WWE and G4 project? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!