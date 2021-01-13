WWE Fans Give Hilarious Reactions to Seeing Goldberg Pictured With the WWE Championship

WWE's social media accounts posted a new photo on Tuesday night showing Goldberg holding the WWE Championship. The photoshopped image came along with a question posed towards fans — "Could this be NEXT for Goldberg at the Royal Rumble?" The 54-year-old will challenge Drew McIntyre for that world championship at the Jan. 31 event, potentially giving him his second world champion reign post-WWE Hall of Fame induction. But based on the reactions, many fans aren't happy with the idea — mirroring the reaction from when Goldberg beat The Fiend to become Universal Champion early last year.

